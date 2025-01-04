Previous
geometry of shadows 1 by northy
Photo 4643

geometry of shadows 1

a bit of paperwork and shadow play for the 52week capture thing...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50145/52-week-challenge,-2025!

no guarantees i'll continue with this challenge, but figured i'd give it a go today as i couldn't think of anything else to do 🥴
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Very cinematic on black, fav!
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact