Previous
Photo 4643
geometry of shadows 1
a bit of paperwork and shadow play for the 52week capture thing...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50145/52-week-challenge,-2025!
no guarantees i'll continue with this challenge, but figured i'd give it a go today as i couldn't think of anything else to do 🥴
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
1
4
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5874
photos
277
followers
40
following
1272% complete
4636
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
4642
4643
16
1
4
365
OM-1MarkII
4th January 2025 4:53pm
Public
shadow
,
geometry
,
paperwork
,
shadow play
,
52wc-2025-w1
,
52wc-2025-northy
Walks @ 7
ace
Very cinematic on black, fav!
January 4th, 2025
