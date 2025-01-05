Previous
pumping iron by northy
pumping iron

my son happily posed for me... for today's word which is "strength"...

he can actually lift much heavier, but it's what we had kicking about the house that i was able to drag up to where my lighting set up was...

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50156/**january-words**

5th January 2025

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1272% complete

