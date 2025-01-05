Sign up
Previous
Photo 4644
pumping iron
my son happily posed for me... for today's word which is "strength"...
he can actually lift much heavier, but it's what we had kicking about the house that i was able to drag up to where my lighting set up was...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50156/**january-words**
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5875
photos
277
followers
40
following
1272% complete
View this month »
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
4642
4643
4644
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
5th January 2025 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
weights
,
silhouette
,
boy
,
jan25words
