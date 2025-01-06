Sign up
Previous
Photo 4645
waffling
the word for today is "new"... this is a macro of the micro-fibre towel i got for Christmas to take with me when i go to the pool...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50156/**january-words**
(i know it ain't much, but hey - i DID pick up the camera today... so there's that 😉)
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
new
,
macro
,
abstract
,
towel
,
abstract-86
,
jan25words
