Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4646
this corrosion...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-RVJyNpfDk
the vintage typewriter provides some rust for the 52 week challenge - week two... (I just realized i'm a day early... oh well!)
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50178/52-week-challenge,-week-2-rust
(this is a macro that has been severely cropped)
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5877
photos
277
followers
40
following
1272% complete
View this month »
4639
4640
4641
4642
4643
4644
4645
4646
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
7th January 2025 8:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
rust
,
letters
,
number
,
typewriter
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52wc-2025-northy
,
52wc-2025-w2
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close