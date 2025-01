the chair at the end of the hall

a quick bit of etsooi... the background was taken using the slow shutter app on my iPhone... and srsly cropped in... the chair was taken with the "real" camera, cut out of the background and faffed about with in photoshop... including cutting it out of the background... resizing, brightening... a smidgeon of blur added... then decided the original shadow didn't quite work so i masked it out and painted in some shadow with a fair bit of blur... and yeah...