there is no spoon... by northy
there is no spoon...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56HSPQHSqEE

(don't mind me... i somehow got confused between channeling Neo from the Matrix and the 80s one hit wonder...)

today's word is "sunnies"... i am assuming that means sunglasses but i could be horribly wrong...

9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
