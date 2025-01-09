Sign up
Previous
Photo 4648
there is no spoon...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56HSPQHSqEE
(don't mind me... i somehow got confused between channeling Neo from the Matrix and the 80s one hit wonder...)
today's word is "sunnies"... i am assuming that means sunglasses but i could be horribly wrong...
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
0
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5879
photos
277
followers
40
following
1273% complete
4641
4642
4643
4644
4645
4646
4647
4648
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
9th January 2025 6:19pm
Tags
sunglasses
,
bokeh
,
selfie
,
blurism
,
northy-soundtrack
,
jan25words
