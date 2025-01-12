for get pushed this week @dkbarnett challenged me to composite writing into an image... she gave me the option of compositing actual photos of writing into an image, or just adding words in photoshop... i had in mind to do the former, but ran out of time and energy... and decided to go with an album cover entry...
band is: 1973 Viceroy Classic - Doubles (i took some liberties with that entry as it seemed like a mouthful)
quote is: from Albert Einstein: "If I had only known, I would have been a locksmith"