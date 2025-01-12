Previous
i would have been a locksmith by northy
Photo 4651

i would have been a locksmith

for get pushed this week @dkbarnett challenged me to composite writing into an image... she gave me the option of compositing actual photos of writing into an image, or just adding words in photoshop... i had in mind to do the former, but ran out of time and energy... and decided to go with an album cover entry...

band is: 1973 Viceroy Classic - Doubles (i took some liberties with that entry as it seemed like a mouthful)

quote is: from Albert Einstein: "If I had only known, I would have been a locksmith"
☠northy

@dkbarnett - i'm afraid i just didn't have it in me to get fancy this week... but hopefully this will do!
January 13th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I wish you'd entered the last one! Great entry.
January 13th, 2025  
