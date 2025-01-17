Sign up
Photo 4656
Waiting for the train…
a fellow traveller at stupid o'clock in the morning…. 52F prompt is leading lines and this may have to do if i don't have a lightbulb moment before Sunday night…
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5887
photos
277
followers
40
following
1275% complete
View this month »
4649
4650
4651
4652
4653
4654
4655
4656
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th January 2025 5:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
shiny
,
leading-line
,
subway-station
,
human-element
,
subway-platform
,
stupid-o-clock
,
52frames-2025-northy
