Previous
Photo 4657
back to the egg
i've done this at least twice before 🥴
for the Capture52 challenge - this week's theme is "symmetry"...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50215/52-week-challenge,-week-3-symmetry
and also for the BLD challenge on healthy choices 🙃
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50226/eat-healthily-for-bld-36,-the-first-food-photography-challenge-of-2025
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
1
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5888
photos
277
followers
40
following
1275% complete
View this month »
4650
4651
4652
4653
4654
4655
4656
4657
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
18th January 2025 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
egg
,
fork
,
symmetry
,
forks
,
northy-fork
,
bld-36
,
52wc-2025-northy
,
52wc-2025-w3
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Beautifully shot, and a stunning low key abstract image.
January 19th, 2025
