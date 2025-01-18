Previous
back to the egg by northy
back to the egg

i've done this at least twice before 🥴

for the Capture52 challenge - this week's theme is "symmetry"...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50215/52-week-challenge,-week-3-symmetry

and also for the BLD challenge on healthy choices 🙃
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50226/eat-healthily-for-bld-36,-the-first-food-photography-challenge-of-2025
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Madeleine Pennock ace
Beautifully shot, and a stunning low key abstract image.
January 19th, 2025  
