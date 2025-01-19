Sign up
Previous
Photo 4658
therein lies a tale
because today's word is "chair" and it feels like i've done any number of chair shots recently... only i have no other ideas at the moment, so here we are!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50156/**january-words**
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
☠northy
ace
@northy
5889
photos
277
followers
40
following
Views
3
365
OM-1MarkII
19th January 2025 11:14am
Tags
chair
,
high key
,
window sill
,
leading line
,
dollhouse furniture
,
dollhouse chair
,
jan25words
