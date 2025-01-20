Sign up
Previous
Photo 4659
well hello there!
apparently it's "penguin awareness day"... who knew that was even a thing?
for the every day's a holiday
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50131/every-day's-a-holiday,-december-recap-and-january-list!
(and yes - i know it's rather a craptastic mess, but i kinda like it like that)
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
1
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4652
4653
4654
4655
4656
4657
4658
4659
Tags
mirror
,
reflection
,
penguin
,
craptastic mess
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeeester penguin
,
edah25-01
Babs
ace
I never knew that, but your penguin is aware of himself.
January 21st, 2025
