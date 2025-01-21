oh the things i've seen...

probably? maybe?



this is a rather vintage cannon camera... i can't for the life of me remember when i got this one or under what circumstances... i have a pentax that's been around a while and somewhere i'm pretty sure i have an antiquated mamiya...



anyhoo... theme on 52F this week is "old" and this was one idea that came to mind... as i don't have the brain space to interpret the word of the day ("crisp") and it's too durned cold to appreciate squirrels (from everyday's a holiday), this is what we're left with...



carry on!