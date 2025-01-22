Previous
city on the edge... by northy
Photo 4661

city on the edge...

this week the prompt for Capture52 is chaos...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50235/52-week-challenge,-week-4-chaos

this is 5 or 6 shots smooshed together in photoshop using the "auto blend" feature, and converted to b&w in lightroom...
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Joan ace
Sounds complicated - for my novice brain! - but it's a beautiful effect!
January 23rd, 2025  
