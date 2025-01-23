Sign up
Previous
Photo 4662
warped
for the word of the day... which happens to be "time"...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YC1E8yVJIS4
used the "zig zag" filter in photoshop to achieve this effect...
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
0
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5893
photos
278
followers
40
following
1277% complete
View this month »
4655
4656
4657
4658
4659
4660
4661
4662
Tags
time
,
clock
,
photoshop
,
northy-soundtrack
,
jan25words
