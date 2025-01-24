Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4663
who knew?
this week at 52F the theme is "old"... and the new bw theme here is "vintage"... so ancient typewriter to the rescue once again...
did you know that before it was called a "tab" key, it was called a "tabular" key... because it helped make neat columns of text?
on a side note, apparently anything older than 20 years and younger than 100 is considered "vintage"... this covers a lot of ground!
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5894
photos
278
followers
40
following
1277% complete
View this month »
4656
4657
4658
4659
4660
4661
4662
4663
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
24th January 2025 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
old
,
typewriter
,
52frames-2025-northy
,
age is just a number
,
bw-95
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close