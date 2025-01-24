who knew?

this week at 52F the theme is "old"... and the new bw theme here is "vintage"... so ancient typewriter to the rescue once again...



did you know that before it was called a "tab" key, it was called a "tabular" key... because it helped make neat columns of text?



on a side note, apparently anything older than 20 years and younger than 100 is considered "vintage"... this covers a lot of ground!