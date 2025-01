mid-80s shadow play

the prompt at 52F this week is "old"... i dug through some stuff and came up with this film photo i took back in the mid-80s when i was at uni (yes - i'm THAT old!!)... this is one where i developed the film and printed it as well...



pretty sure i still have that knight figure kicking about somewhere... i picked it up in England when i was visiting my cousin in 1980 or 1981...