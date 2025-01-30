Sign up
Previous
Photo 4669
blue (berry)
this is in black and white... and frankly, it looks almost exactly like the colour version of this shot... go figure...
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
2
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
fruit
,
food
,
blue
,
blueberry
,
52frames-2025-northy
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
January 31st, 2025
kali
ace
i thought it was missing a jigsaw piece
January 31st, 2025
