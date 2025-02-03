Sign up
Photo 4673
liminal
whelp… i made it through January actually TAKING a picture a day…. Not gonna happen in February though…. Anyhoo…. Here’s something i took in Montreal on the weekend…. At a favourite spot for liminal space
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
1st February 2025 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
reflection
,
liminal-space
,
for2025
,
for2025-northy
,
the-in-between
