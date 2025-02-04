Sign up
Photo 4674
a cautionary tale
the theme at 52F is puddles this week... outside it's an ice pond so decided to experiment indoors 🥴
arguably also works for the Capture52 thing... this week it's "story time"...
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
4th February 2025 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
star wars
,
puddle
,
stormtrooper
,
52wc-2025-northy
,
52frames-2025-northy
,
52wc-2025-w6
