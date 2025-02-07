Previous
????? by northy
Photo 4677

?????

no clue what this is or how it got here... i mean, it looks like it once was part of a wheel, but... ?????

taken while wandering about in Montreal... it was flippin' cold... i couldn't feel my fingers after taking this one!!!
7th February 2025

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?


