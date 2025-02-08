Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 4678
making tracks
don't mind me... just playing a bit of catch-up... taken last weekend when i was wandering about in Montreal
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
1
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5913
photos
279
followers
40
following
1281% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
2nd February 2025 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tracks
,
montreal
,
railway tracks
,
northy-montreal
mike
ace
excellent b&w
February 8th, 2025
