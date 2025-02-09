puddled

Almost but not quite entirely unlike a puddle…



No water was spilt whilst making this photo…. That is, not once i realized it would be much easier without water…. Or so i thought…. The photoshop work was a major pita…



as a reminder to myself... i had a large piece of plexiglass from an old frame... laid it on the floor... added some crusty old rose petals (no clue what i was saving them for, but glad i had them... i think)... myself and the boots... one shot of me, one shot without me (and without the boots... because turns out that made it easier)... in PS, deleted the real me (as opposed to reflection me) except for the real boots... added some ripple and blur to the reflection... did some tidying up (very inexpertly)... and after four rounds of shooting and no clue how many editing, i'm done...



this is for the puddle theme at 52F... it's winter here, and we just had a snow storm... puddles are not happening right now...



yeeesh...