Photo 4684
red
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIuiMgefKBk
i had something more macabre planned for the flash of red this year, but kinda lost interest and energy on the way to creating it, and after any number of experiments, i'm going with this...
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
1
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5922
photos
279
followers
40
following
1284% complete
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
17th February 2025 6:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
chess
,
queen
,
dark lady
,
dark queen
,
northy-soundtrack
Walks @ 7
ace
Intriguing!
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
