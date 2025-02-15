Sign up
Previous
Photo 4684
blue jeans
For line 6 of house of the rising sun…
“She sewed my new blue jeans”
(Hopefully it’s close enough)
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
0
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5919
photos
279
followers
40
following
1283% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
15th February 2025 8:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jeans
,
macro
,
zipper
,
lyrics-hotrs
