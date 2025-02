fell down the rabbit hole again...this week on 52F the prompt is motion blur with an extra challenge of showing multiple stages of motion... i had grandiose ideas for this image that involved outside street shots, or possibly getting to a mall... however, we're in the midst of another snow storm (srsly - they'd barely finished clearing up from the last one!) so... this...also for the 52week challenge since i think this works for "hallowe'en" as well 🥴this is three long exposure images layered in PS...