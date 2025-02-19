Previous
paperwork by northy
Photo 4689

paperwork

The theme at 52frames this week is triangular composition…. Which kind of eludes me…. But anyway…. Triangles…. Am i right?
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact