Previous
Photo 4694
the sun goes down, night rolls in...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TToLgW7zuc
for the 52 week challenge thing... this week it's sun or moon... decided to fake it because it's winder here, sunlight has been a rare occurrence and i haven't the energy to shoot at night in the cold...
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
0
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5929
photos
279
followers
40
following
1286% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
23rd February 2025 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
staples
,
staple
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52wc-2025-northy
,
52wc-2025-w8
,
staple city
