the sun goes down, night rolls in... by northy
Photo 4694

the sun goes down, night rolls in...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TToLgW7zuc

for the 52 week challenge thing... this week it's sun or moon... decided to fake it because it's winder here, sunlight has been a rare occurrence and i haven't the energy to shoot at night in the cold...
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1286% complete

