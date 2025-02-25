Sign up
Photo 4695
there’s a light…
just a building i pass on my way to work at stupid o’clock in the morning when it’s still dark…. For the nighttime architecture thing…
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5930
photos
279
followers
40
following
1286% complete
4688
4689
4690
4691
4692
4693
4694
4695
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
25th February 2025 6:10am
Tags
night
,
architecture
,
iphoneography
,
northy-soundtrack
,
stupid-o-clock
,
architecture-12
