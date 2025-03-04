Previous
closing in for golden hour by northy
closing in for golden hour

thought I’d missed out on this as i had to run for my camera, but turns out there were three boats in close succession…
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Joanne Diochon ace
Very effective with a rather somber tone to it. Maybe that reflects my mood this morning as I set my little ship out to do what it can to fight US domination. It’s a dark sea and a small ship but I am determined.
March 5th, 2025  
☠northy ace
@gardencat as are we all…. It’s so hard to believe it’s come to this
March 5th, 2025  
