Previous
Photo 4702
closing in for golden hour
thought I’d missed out on this as i had to run for my camera, but turns out there were three boats in close succession…
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
2
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
boat
,
golden-hour
,
costa-rica
,
northy-travelogue
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very effective with a rather somber tone to it. Maybe that reflects my mood this morning as I set my little ship out to do what it can to fight US domination. It's a dark sea and a small ship but I am determined.
March 5th, 2025
☠northy
ace
@gardencat
as are we all…. It's so hard to believe it's come to this
March 5th, 2025
