wait... what?????? by northy
wait... what??????

it's been quite warm here today and it seems meeeeester penguin decided he needed some fridge time to cool off 🙃

for my push challenge set by @mcsiegle ... to draw inspiration from the phrase "out of place"...
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

☠northy

@northy
☠northy ace
@mcsiegle - i had other ideas, but this was the first one i tried...
March 16th, 2025  
