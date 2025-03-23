mike

the theme at 52F this week is DOF.. and although i play with DOF ALL.THE.TIME i had no ideas this week... zip, zilch, nada... drawing a complete blank... anyhoo... finally pulled out my f/1.7 and wondered around the house for 15 minutes...



this is the mike i use with my work laptop... it's ridiculous... i shouldn't need to use a full-on microphone, but they gave me a new laptop and the built-in microphone is useless... this beastie was left behind when my oldest moved out... so i hooked it up to my laptop... and here we are... it typically looks like a really annoyed person but for some reason seemed almost bashful in the afternoon light...🙄🤣🫣