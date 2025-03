not what i was hoping to achieve, and not quite sure it meets my push challenge, but i'm not unhappy with the result... @aecasey challenged me to create an image using the work of Madhur Dhingra for inspiration... if you are not familiar with this artistic photographer, i highly suggest you check out his work...my image is a combination of two... the first is me taking a step along the hallway and through the door to get some motion blur... the second is a picture of the hallway which i took while walking the camera forward... combined in photoshop using the colour burn layer style...