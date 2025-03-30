Sign up
Previous
Photo 4715
only happy when it rains...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpBFOJ3R0M4
theme at 52Frames this week is "mood" with a side challenge of blue gels... i don't use gels, but did add a smidgeon of blue tone to this for coldth...
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
umbrella
,
selfie
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2025-northy
