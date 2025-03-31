Sign up
Photo 4717
urban fugue
I had a lovely little write-up drafted…. And then…. Poof! Gone…. And i don’t feel like recreating…. So you will have to make do without my brilliant explanation for why this is a brilliant shot…. And just take my word for it…. Or not 🥴🙄
https://365project.org/discuss/general/43068/calling-all-abandoned-carts#comment-901228
31st March 2025
☠northy
ace
@northy
Tags
shopping-cart
scenesoftheroad
stupid-o-clock
scenesoftheroad-75
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Ahh- the lone rebel shopping cart about to defy orders!
April 1st, 2025
