H2O by northy
Photo 4718

H2O

so here we are... day 1 of single subject April... i have chosen the theme of "water" with the hopes that it manages to hold my interest for the full 30 days... we shall see!

curious as to what the single subject thing is all about? check here for details:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50539/single-subject-april-2025-everything-you-need-to-know!
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details

summerfield ace
interesting subject to undertake, although with all the snow and rain being predicted it would be more interesting. aces on the shot!
April 2nd, 2025  
Susan
Visually appealing. The lines make this so interesting.
April 2nd, 2025  
