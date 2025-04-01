Sign up
Previous
Photo 4718
H2O
so here we are... day 1 of single subject April... i have chosen the theme of "water" with the hopes that it manages to hold my interest for the full 30 days... we shall see!
curious as to what the single subject thing is all about? check here for details:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50539/single-subject-april-2025-everything-you-need-to-know!
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
2
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5965
photos
280
followers
40
following
1292% complete
4711
4712
4713
4714
4715
4716
4717
4718
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
1st April 2025 8:45pm
Tags
water
,
stripes
,
refraction
,
h2o
,
ipad light
,
30-shots2025
,
30-shots2025-northy
summerfield
ace
interesting subject to undertake, although with all the snow and rain being predicted it would be more interesting. aces on the shot!
April 2nd, 2025
Susan
Visually appealing. The lines make this so interesting.
April 2nd, 2025
