Previous
Photo 4719
H2O (aka craptastic mess alert)
an abstract representation of the day... it rained/snowed/sleeted... was cold, damp and miserable... i am much underwhelmed...
this is a smooshing together of a bunch of images using the difference layer style in PS... the original set of images being a boring bunch of shots looking out the window at work...
carry on...
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
2
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5966
photos
280
followers
40
following
1292% complete
4712
4713
4714
4715
4716
4717
4718
4719
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
2nd April 2025 1:53pm
Tags
water
,
photoshop
,
layers
,
h2o
,
iphoneography
,
craptastic mess
,
30-shots2025
,
30-shots2025-northy
summerfield
ace
and no sign of stopping. i'm done with the cold weather already. nice abstract. aces!
April 3rd, 2025
Brian
ace
Great abstract.
April 3rd, 2025
