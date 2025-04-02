Previous
H2O (aka craptastic mess alert) by northy
H2O (aka craptastic mess alert)

an abstract representation of the day... it rained/snowed/sleeted... was cold, damp and miserable... i am much underwhelmed...

this is a smooshing together of a bunch of images using the difference layer style in PS... the original set of images being a boring bunch of shots looking out the window at work...

carry on...
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1292% complete

summerfield ace
and no sign of stopping. i'm done with the cold weather already. nice abstract. aces!
April 3rd, 2025  
Brian ace
Great abstract.
April 3rd, 2025  
