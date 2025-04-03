Previous
H2O - urban fugue by northy
Photo 4720

H2O - urban fugue

the aftermath of yesterday’s rain/sleet/snow event…. As seen at stupid o’clock this morning…. Freakin’ bizarrely, it was bone dry and 17 degrees by lunch time…. Not sure what mama nature has been on about these last few days!!!!
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact