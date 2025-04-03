Sign up
Previous
Photo 4720
H2O - urban fugue
the aftermath of yesterday’s rain/sleet/snow event…. As seen at stupid o’clock this morning…. Freakin’ bizarrely, it was bone dry and 17 degrees by lunch time…. Not sure what mama nature has been on about these last few days!!!!
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5967
photos
280
followers
40
following
1293% complete
View this month »
4713
4714
4715
4716
4717
4718
4719
4720
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd April 2025 6:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
bike
,
bicycle
,
h2o
,
scenesoftheroad
,
human-element
,
scenesoftheroad-75
,
30-shots2025
,
30-shots2025-northy
