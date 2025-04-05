Sign up
Previous
Photo 4722
H2O - drop
i took a whole series of these... it ended up weirder than i expected... this one came out ok, but it's interesting what sorts of textures are to be found in the microcosm of the iPad screen!
for single subject April...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50539/single-subject-april-2025-everything-you-need-to-know!
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
2
2
☠northy 🇨🇦
@northy
19
2
2
365
OM-1MarkII
5th April 2025 9:01pm
Public
water
macro
drop
pattern
h2o
ipad
ipad-light
30-shots2025
30-shots2025-northy
Madeleine Pennock
Ooh I do like that! How did you do this? Giving it a favourite!
April 6th, 2025
☠northy 🇨🇦
@marshwader
Tx! It’s just a drop of water on my iPad…. I have a number of patterns / graphic backgrounds on my iPad that I created in photoshop…. You can get a better view of this one here:
https://365project.org/northy/365/2024-07-23
April 6th, 2025
