"when shall we three meet again?" by northy
"when shall we three meet again?"

"When shall we three meet again?
In thunder, lightning, or in rain?"
-- the Scottish Play
W Shakespeare

best viewed from a distance whilst squinting i fear... i would take another run at it but it's late and i'm past caring at this point...

for single subject April... my chosen subject being water
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

