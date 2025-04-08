Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4725
H2O…. Aka: snow…. Aka: what the actual f$$$???????
winter’s last gasp…. One hopes…. It was COLD today…. Had to pull out the serious “i live in Canada” winter coat again…. Along with the boots…. Mama Nature clearly needs a stern talking to…
Ps - notice that someone stole a wheel off that bike!
Pps -
@randystreat
challenged me to an image for “spring”…. Welp,,, welcome to Canada!!!!!!!
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5974
photos
280
followers
40
following
1294% complete
View this month »
4718
4719
4720
4721
4722
4723
4724
4725
Latest from all albums
4719
4720
4721
4722
4723
886
4724
4725
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
8th April 2025 6:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
water
,
street
,
bike
,
lights
,
h2o
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
scenesoftheroad
,
human-element
,
get-pushed-662
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@randystreat
- spring in Canada…. Yeeeeeesh!
April 9th, 2025
Susan
Sorry you had to see "it" again. At least you got a beautiful photo. Maybe the owner took the tire to keep someone from stealing it. Looked like a snow globe where I live. Been told we may have inches in a few days. Not happy about it either. Keep the faith. It will warm up.
April 9th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
You aren't called "Northy" for nothing :)
April 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close