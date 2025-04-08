Previous
H2O…. Aka: snow…. Aka: what the actual f$$$??????? by northy
Photo 4725

H2O…. Aka: snow…. Aka: what the actual f$$$???????

winter’s last gasp…. One hopes…. It was COLD today…. Had to pull out the serious “i live in Canada” winter coat again…. Along with the boots…. Mama Nature clearly needs a stern talking to…

Ps - notice that someone stole a wheel off that bike!

Pps - @randystreat challenged me to an image for “spring”…. Welp,,, welcome to Canada!!!!!!!
☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@randystreat - spring in Canada…. Yeeeeeesh!
April 9th, 2025  
Susan
Sorry you had to see "it" again. At least you got a beautiful photo. Maybe the owner took the tire to keep someone from stealing it. Looked like a snow globe where I live. Been told we may have inches in a few days. Not happy about it either. Keep the faith. It will warm up.
April 9th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
You aren't called "Northy" for nothing :)
April 9th, 2025  
