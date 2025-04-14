Sign up
Previous
Photo 4731
h2o - more rain
On the plus side, it didn’t rain all that much…. The days are getting longer…. It was reasonably warm out and the sun actually made an appearance 🌞
(sorry for showing the same stretch of road over and over again…. i did take a couple shots on another stretch, but the person with the umbrella just wasn’t as well placed 🙃)
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
0
2
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5981
photos
280
followers
40
following
1296% complete
View this month »
4731
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
14th April 2025 6:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
street
,
h2o
,
scenesoftheroad
,
human-element
,
30-shots-2025
,
30-shots-2025-northy
