Previous
Photo 4738
h2o - light it up
for get pushed this week
@mona65
challenged me to explore water and hands... i had been going for something slightly different but it didn't work so i started experimenting and ended up with this... the droplets are on the shower glass...
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
2
1
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
5991
photos
280
followers
40
following
1298% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
21st April 2025 7:52am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
hand
,
water
,
drops
,
h2o
,
selfie
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
30-shots2025
,
30-shots2025-northy
,
get-pushed-664
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@mona65
- i had the day off today, so here's one 🙃... i have a couple other ideas to try if i have time later in the week... tx!
April 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 22nd, 2025
