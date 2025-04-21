Previous
h2o - light it up by northy
Photo 4738

h2o - light it up

for get pushed this week @mona65 challenged me to explore water and hands... i had been going for something slightly different but it didn't work so i started experimenting and ended up with this... the droplets are on the shower glass...
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@mona65 - i had the day off today, so here's one 🙃... i have a couple other ideas to try if i have time later in the week... tx!
April 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact