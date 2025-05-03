Sign up
can you hear me?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i17mgRK3GX8&t=12s
prompt at 52F this week is "negative space"... and then there's the mundane challenge of phones... so this came to mind...
3rd May 2025
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
3rd May 2025 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone
,
fog
,
telephone
,
mist
,
negative space
,
dollhouse furniture
,
mini humidifier
,
northy-soundtrack
,
dollhouse phone
,
dollhouse telephone
,
52frames-2025-northy
,
mundane-phones
