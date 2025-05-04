Sign up
Previous
Photo 4751
May the 4th be with you!
a composite (obviously) of a fog shot of the street from Friday and the storm trooper today... the shadow applied in PS has totally defeated me and after 5 runs at it, i'm done...
this is just going to have to be the way!
4th May 2025
4th May 25
0
2
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6006
photos
280
followers
39
following
1301% complete
4743
4745
4746
4747
4748
4749
4750
4751
4745
4746
4747
4748
42
4749
4750
4751
Views
14
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ZV-1
Taken
2nd May 2025 5:25am
Tags
photoshop
,
star wars
,
stormtrooper
,
star wars day
,
composite
