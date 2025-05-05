Sign up
Previous
Photo 4752
call me!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StKVS0eI85I
(nice of them to label the thing - in case one doesn't know what it is)
5th May 2025
5th May 25
0
1
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6007
photos
280
followers
39
following
1301% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ZV-1
Taken
5th May 2025 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
telephone
,
northy-soundtrack
,
northysoundtrack
,
mundane-phones
