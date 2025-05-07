Sign up
Photo 4754
Neo???
another shot for the mundane phones challenge... heavily inspired by an image i saw on 52Frames which is infinitely better than this for every possible reason... that image can be seen here:
https://52frames.com/albums/2023/week-33-black-and-white-minimalism/photo/4101
also for the 52 week challenge... this week the theme is inspired by a movie...
7th May 2025
7th May 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
@northy
Tags
phone
,
telephone
,
minimalism
,
52wc-2025-northy
,
mundane-phones
,
52wc-2025-w19
Simply Amanda
Sweet!! Love this!
May 8th, 2025
summerfield
ace
brilliant!
May 8th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️👌
May 8th, 2025
