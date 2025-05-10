Previous
the eyes have it! by northy
the eyes have it!

@30pics4jackiesdiamond challenged me to “eyes” this week…
10th May 2025

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond …. Voila! Eyes!👀
May 10th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
Did you add those eyes or part of the display?⭐️👀
May 10th, 2025  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@joemuli they were part of the display…. ☺️
May 10th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
Cool👌🥰
May 10th, 2025  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@joemuli it’s an eyewear store 🙃
May 10th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Awesome find, and a little selfie too!
May 11th, 2025  
