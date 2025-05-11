Previous
the sock... by northy
the sock...

the prompt on 52F this week is "luxury"... the concept of luxury is relative... to Dobby the house elf, an odd sock is worth riches beyond compare 🙃
☠northy 🇨🇦

Corinne C ace
Lol, so clever!
May 12th, 2025  
