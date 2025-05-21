Previous
about that light at the end of the tunnel... by northy
about that light at the end of the tunnel...

🙃 another high iso shot... because high iso is the prompt over at 52F this week and train tunnels seem to be made for it...
☠northy 🇨🇦

What is this "colour" of which you speak?
LManning (Laura) ace
Love this light!
May 22nd, 2025  
