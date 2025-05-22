Previous
more adventures in dystopia by northy
Photo 4769

more adventures in dystopia

today's craptastic mess... 14 images (the view from a window in the office) smooshed together in PS using auto blend...

high iso happening here completely unnecessarily...
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1306% complete

LManning (Laura) ace
Very alien!
May 23rd, 2025  
